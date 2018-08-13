× 21-Year-Old Fatally Shot by Deputies Responding to Robbery in East L.A. Was Armed, Sheriff’s Department Alleges

After a 21-year-old man was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies responding to a reported robbery in East Los Angeles, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department alleged on Monday the young man was armed with a gun when he got into a fight with deputies.

The family of Anthony Vargas, the man fatally shot, has been adamant he was not involved in criminal activity and was not part of the alleged robbery authorities were responding to around 2 a.m. on Sunday. “He will not go down as this criminal out on the streets,” Vargas’ mother, Lisa, said hours after learning of her son’s death.

But sheriff’s deputies have since said that Vargas retrieved a firearm from his waistband when he got into a fight with two deputies. It happened just as the deputies were responding to a call about a robbery by gunpoint in an apartment complex at the corner of North Mednik Avenue and Floral Drive.

Hours after the deadly shooting, sheriff’s deputies said two suspects in the reported robbery remained at large while Vargas’ possible role in the crime remained unclear. Deputies have since said the investigation into his possible involvement is ongoing.

When deputies arrived to the scene early Sunday, they were directed by the victim to a group of people at the complex, authorities said. The group then dispersed, with people allegedly fleeing in all different directions.

A man who took off running in the courtyard and fell down was spotted by another sheriff’s unit that was driving by, authorities said. That man was later identified as Anthony Vargas.

He allegedly got into a fight with a deputy just before being shot, the Sheriff’s Department said, while a loaded semi-automatic handgun had been recovered from the scene.

At the time, no further details were released about the altercation leading to Vargas being shot.

But on Monday, the department said Vargas had actually retrieved a gun from his waistband. Officials said the two sheriff’s deputies decided to fire at him at that point — fearing for their safety.

Upon learning of Anthony’s death, on Sunday, the Vargas family said they were looking into hiring an attorney and obtaining surveillance video from the apartment complex. That footage could show what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting, the family said.

“I’m going to do everything in my power to find justice for my son,” Vargas’ mother told KTLA.

She described him as “loving” and said he led bible study groups and worked for a church warehouse.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.