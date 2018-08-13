Fast-Moving Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in San Diego County

A brush fire burning in the San Pasqual Valley area in San Diego County prompted evacuations on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The fire started in the 21200 block of San Pasqual Road and was burning in a valley among a stand of eucalyptus trees, KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego reported. The fire was moving rapidly and threatening a home and other structures, aerial video showed.

As of 3:20 p.m., several fire crews were on the ground battling the blaze, but air support had not arrived. About 3 to 4 acres had burned according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. As of 3:30 p.m., helicopters had begun dropping water on the blaze.

By 4:50 p.m., the fire had grown to 40 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Residents were being evacuated from homes along San Pasqual Road in the Escondido area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office. Meanwhile, evacuation warnings were given for Rockwood and Brillwood Hill roads.

Residents and animals were being evacuated to San Pasqual High School.

Watch Commander: @SDSOValleyCtr @SDSOSanMarcos deputies assisting with evacuation of homes for brush fire in the area of 14400 blocks and 21200 blocks of San Pasqual Road in Escondido. Stay clear of the area please. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 13, 2018

Watch Commander: @SDSOSanMarcos @SDSOValleyCtr evacuation warnings given for Rockwood Rd and Brillwood Hill Road due to brush fire in San Pasqual area. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 13, 2018

All lanes of State Route 78 were closed between east of San Diego Safari Park and Cloverdale Road due to fire, according to Caltrans.

The Safari Park closed at 4 p.m. and all visitors were evacuated.

