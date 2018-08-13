× Firefighter Dies Battling Mendocino Complex, Largest Wildfire Ever Recorded in California

A firefighter has died battling the largest wildfire in recorded California history, marking the latest fatality in a fire season that has taken a grim toll on first-responders.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Monday evening that it was “deeply saddened” to report the death of a firefighter battling the Mendocino Complex fire.

The firefighter was not named, and authorities said “fact finding on the accident” is underway. It was unclear when the firefighter died.

The series of firestorms that erupted across the state amid scorching heat and bone-dry conditions have taken a devastating toll on fire crews.

