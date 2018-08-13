Gunman Sought After Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach

Authorities were asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person responsible for a shooting that claimed the life of a man in Long Beach on Sunday night.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Cedar Avenue regarding a possible shooting, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

When they arrived, officers gathered information indicating that the victim and suspect were involved in an altercation, and they located evidence that a shooting had occurred, officials said. Both people fled the scene before police arrived.

Shortly after, officers located the victim in the immediate area and realized he had been struck by gunfire in the upper body, according to the statement. Paramedics responded and pronounced him dead. He was not immediately identified.

The suspect was only described as a Hispanic man.

A motive for the shooting was not known. The case remained under investigation.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Long Beach police detectives at 562-570-7244.