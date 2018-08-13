Instagram Stories Tips and Tricks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Check out these tips and tricks to take your Instagram Stories to the next level!

When it comes to social media these days, Instagram Stories is everything! The feature is now two years old and continues to gain steam.

Why is it so popular? I think it's because there are so many creative ways to express yourself. Instagram keeps adding fun little tools to help us create unique ways of sharing our lives.

Check the video above for all of the cool little tips and tricks you should know about.

Keep in mind, Instagram just introduced a new feature that lets people know when you and your friends are online.

This can be super useful since you will be able to see if a friend is currently online or when they last checked the app, but if you're not comfortable sharing this level of information here's how to turn the feature off.

Android:

Open Instagram.

Go to your profile page by tapping the little person icon in the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

Once you're on your profile page, tap the three little dots in the upper right-hand corner of the screen to take you to the Settings page.

Scroll down to the section labeled Privacy and Security and tap where it says Activity Status.

Toggle the switch next to Show Activity Status. When it's lit up, it's on and will show accounts you follow and anyone you message when you're online and the time you last checked the app. You'll also see this information for your friends. If you turn it off, your activity details won't be shared and you won't be able to see the activity details of your friends. Yep, it's a two-way street. If you don't have the feature turned on, you won't be able to see the activity status of your friends.

iOS

Open Instagram.

Go to your profile page by tapping the little person icon in the lower right-hand corner of your screen.

Once you're on your profile page, tap the gear icon, which is near the upper right of the screen next to the Edit Profile button. This will take you to the Options page.

Scroll down to the section labeled Privacy and Security and tap where it says Activity Status.

Toggle the switch next to Show Activity Status. When it's lit up, it's on and will show accounts you follow and anyone you message when you're online and the time you last checked the app. You'll also see this information for your friends. If you turn it off, your activity details won't be shared and you won't be able to see the activity details of your friends. Yep, it's a two-way street. If you don't have the feature turned on, you won't be able to see the activity status of your friends.

