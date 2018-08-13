× KTLA Is Now on Amazon Alexa – Here’s How to Subscribe to Our Flash Briefings

You now have yet another way to get KTLA 5 News: on any Amazon Echo device.

KTLA’s Flash Briefing is an audio newscast that incorporates the day’s top stories and most interesting news, giving you what you need to know in just a few minutes of your time.

And it’s easily accessible on any Echo device.

Here’s how to subscribe:

On a mobile device or tablet:

Open your Amazon Alexa app.

Click the gear icon to open your settings.

From there, scroll down through “Alexa Preferences” until you get to “Flash Briefing.” Click on that.

At the top, you should see a prompt stating “Get more Flash Briefing content.” Tap it.

That will take you to another page with a search bar on top. Type in “KTLA” and click on the magnifying glass or “Search.”

From the results, you’ll be able to select the KTLA 5 News Alexa briefing. Tap the “Enable” button, which which will add it to your list of briefings.

On a computer:

Go to alexa.amazon.com.

If requested, log in with your user name and password.

Select “Skills” from the left-hand menu.

From the results, you’ll be able to select the KTLA 5 News Alexa briefing. Tap the “Enable” button, which which will add KTLA to your list of briefings.

Once the skill is added, simply give your device the following command, “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing?” and listen.