LAPD Cruiser Involved in Multivehicle Crash in Lake Balboa; 5 Injured

Several people were injured in a crash involving a Los Angeles police cruiser in Lake Balboa Monday night.

Aerial video of the scene on Hayvenhurst Avenue, at intersection and Victory Boulevard, showed the police SUV had come to rest against tan sedan. A third vehicle a short distance away was completely overturned.

The crash occurred around 8:10 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Paramedics were treating five patients, according to LAFD. At least three people were seen being loaded into ambulances in aerial video.

It was unclear what led up to the collision, and whether any police officers were among those being treated.

The intersection appeared to be closed to through traffic as officials worked to clear the scene.

Authorities were responding to the scene to investigate, and no further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.