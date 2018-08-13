Man Arrested on Suspicion of Hit-and-Run After Girlfriend Fatally Struck by Truck in South L.A.

A man was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run after his girlfriend got out of the truck he was driving and was fatally struck in South L.A., authorities announced Monday.

The incident occurred about 8:55 p.m. Aug. 11 near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard in the Historic South-Central neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman got out of a pick up truck driven by Rudy Zacarias for an unknown reason while the truck was still moving. The victim was hit by the rear tires of the truck, police said. She was taken to a hospital where she eventually died from her injuries.

Zacarias, 24, allegedly drove away from the scene.

He was arrested and booked the following day on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. He is being held on $110,000 bail, inmate records show.

Police said it is unclear if the victim was pushed out of the vehicle or she got out on her own. Investigators are asking for any witnesses to come forward to determine what led up to the incident.

The victim’s cause of death is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call detectives Calvin Dehesa or Moses Castillo at 213-833-3713.