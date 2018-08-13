Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Domestic Violence Stabbing of Ex-Girlfriend in Front of Their Son in West Covina

A man was sentenced Monday to 20 years and six months to life in state prison for a domestic violence attack on his ex-girlfriend he carried out in front of the young son they shared in West Covina, prosecutors said.

Eduardo Marin, 48, pleaded no contest last month to charges he tried to kill his former girlfriend in a brutal stabbing after breaking into home in 2016, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

He was convicted of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary and cruelty to a child by endangering health.

After forcing entry into her home on Oct. 13, 2016, Marin allegedly stabbed the victim several times with the boy in the room.

A family member who was present tried to halt the attack, and she was also injured by the defendant, prosecutors said.

That relative was the ex-girlfriend’s adult daughter, West Covina police told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Following the stabbing, Marin allegedly fled the home — on a motorcycle, according to the Tribune — but was found by authorities and arrested a short time later.

The sentence he received was previously described by prosecutors as the maximum possible.

