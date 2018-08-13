× Man Suspected of Setting Holy Fire in Trabuco Canyon Area of O.C. Described by Neighbors as a Well-Known Troublemaker

Mike Milligan had poor reception in the Holy Jim canyons and foothills when his phone buzzed with a confusing text message: “911 call sheriff.”

The sender was a longtime Trabuco Canyon resident named Forrest Gordon Clark, an eccentric figure well-known in the tight-knit community as a troublemaker with a temper who had long clashed with his family and neighbors.

Concerned, the chief of the Holy Jim Volunteer Fire Department dialed Clark’s number, but the call failed.

Moments later, Milligan said, another text from Clark came through: “It’s all going to burn like you planned.”

