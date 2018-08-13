× McDonald’s Plans to Spend $390 Million to Modernize 550 of Its Restaurants in California

McDonald’s Corp. and its franchisees plan to spend $390 million to update 550 McDonald’s restaurants in California through 2019.

McDonald’s is modernizing its dining rooms, installing new digital menu boards and providing self-order kiosks inside its restaurants, among other improvements.

The kiosks and remodeled counters also will provide for expanded table service, in which McDonald’s workers bring the food to customers.

The effort, to be announced Tuesday, is part of a systemwide upgrade of most McDonald’s outlets nationwide that will cost the company and its franchisees about $6 billion.

