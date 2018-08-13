O.C. Fugitive Accused of Sexually Assaulting Choir Boy for Years Set to Be Extradited Back to U.S.: DA’s Office

An Orange County man who fled the country over a decade ago after being charged with sexually assaulting a choir boy over a four-year period will be extradited back to the U.S., authorities said Monday.

The accused child molester, 43-year-old Roger Alan Giese, was placed on the Orange County District Attorney’s “Most Wanted” list after fleeing in the country in 2007 before his trial.

The fugitive had been hiding out in Britain. A British high court refused to extradite him back to California to face justice, citing a potential human rights violation, the Los Angeles Times reported back in 2015.

At issue was a California law that allows sex offenders classified as “sexually violent predators” to be involuntarily committed to mental hospitals after serving out their sentences, according to the newspaper.

Giese — who for a time also made the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list — was taken into custody in the United Kingdom months before the court’s ruling, an FBI spokeswoman told the Times.

He is accused of sexually assaulting a choir boy between May 1, 1998 and May 31, 2002, while he worked as a voice coach for The All-American Boys Chorus. The victim was between the ages of 13 and 17 when the alleged abuse occurred, according to the DA’s office.

Giese had joined the same church as the teenager’s family and befriended them.

He allegedly used that friendship to gain access to the boy, identified by prosecutors only as John Doe. The defendant is accused of “luring” the victim and his brother for overnight visits to his home.

While “grooming” John Doe for several months, Giese allegedly posed as a member of an elite military unit and began molesting the teen, telling him he could earn a spot on “Delta Force” by providing him semen, urine, blood and stole samples, according to the DA’s office.

He is suspected of “masturbating, orally copulating, and anally penetrating” the victim, investigators said. Giese also allegedly masturbated in front of the teen.

Prosecutors charged the defendant with nearly 20 counts.

The charges include 10 counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 or 15, five counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, three counts of anal penetration by a foreign object, and one count of oral copulation of a person under 18, according to the DA’s office.

He also faces a sentencing enhancement allegation of substantial sexual conduct with a child.

A $500,000 arrest warrant was issued for Giese in March 2017. Prosecutors noted the defendant had showed up to court dates “on many occasions” before he fled the country.

The District Attorney’s Office, Buena Park Police Department and FBI were scheduled to hold a joint news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday to formally announce Giese’s extradition. The event has been postponed, but will be held at 2 p.m., according to a DA’s news release.