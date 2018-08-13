× ‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin Is Seriously Ill, Source Tells AP

Legendary singer Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, a source told the Associated Press Monday.

The person, who is apparently close to the singer, spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk about the issue, according to the wire service.

The source did not provide further details about the singer’s illness.

Franklin, 76, canceled concerts earlier this year after being ordered by her doctor to stop touring amid health concerns.

Last February, the singer announced her plan to retire from performing after the release of one more album.

Aretha Louise Franklin was born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee.

She has 44 Grammy nominations and 18 wins. Ten of those wins are for Best R&B Vocal Performance.

A high school dropout, Franklin has two honorary doctorates of music, from Berklee College of Music and Yale University.

In addition to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the NAACP Hall of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Legends Hall of Fame.