Son of City Council President Says He’s Repaid the LAPD for His Wedding Security by 5 Officers

The son of Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson said Monday that he and his wife have reimbursed the city for $2,768 in security services provided at their wedding.

The Times reported last week that the Los Angeles Police Department, at taxpayer expense, assigned four officers and a sergeant to the wedding of Justin Wesson and Alexis Marin, a staffer for Councilwoman Nury Martinez.

An LAPD spokesman said at the time that the city was not reimbursed for the 38 hours of wedding security provided at the Sept. 9 event. But on Monday, after a series of inquiries from The Times, Wesson’s office sent a statement from Justin Wesson saying he has decided to cover those costs.

“While we had no control over the LAPD’s decision to assign officers to protect city leaders at our wedding, we want to remove even the hint that there was any special consideration for our event, so we have reimbursed LAPD,” he said in an emailed statement.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.