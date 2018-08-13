Teaching Children Life Lessons Through Golf With The First Tee Orange County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Executive Director Gail Courtney and a long time youth participant joined us live to talk about the First Tee and their 2018 Charity Golf Classic. The First Tee is a youth sports organization whose mission is to grow the game of golf by transforming the experience that kids and families have with the sport. Since its inception in 1997, The First Tee has reached more than 15 million kids, positively impacting their lives. For more information on the First Tee Orange County and their Charity Golf Classic that’s happening on August 20 at noon at Coto De Caza Golf and Racquet Club, you can go to their website.