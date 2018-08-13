Video Shows Drivers Doing Doughnuts, Narrowly Missing Onlookers After Taking Over South L.A. Intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several drivers took over a South Los Angeles intersection in order to show off early Monday morning.

The incident occurred about midnight at the intersection of South Broadway and West 131st Street in the unincorporated Willowbrook area.

At one point, video showed three vehicles simultaneously doing doughnuts in the intersection.

Onlookers holding their cellphones were standing within a few feet of the cars and some even appeared to be making a game of dodging the spinning vehicles as smoke filled the air.

It is unclear if any arrests were made.