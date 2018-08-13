× Violent Assault on Employees at Motel 6 in Claremont Ends in 6 Arrests: Police

Six people were arrested after allegedly sparking a violent melee in the lobby of a Motel 6 in Claremont over the weekend, police said Monday.

It’s unclear what prompted a group of three men in their early 20s and three juveniles to enter the hotel chain’s location at 840 S. Indian Hill Blvd. and begin launching coffee pots and computer keyboards at staff on Sunday, the Claremont Police Department said in a news release.

Police did not specify what time the incident began, but inmate records show the suspects were taken into custody around 1:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene after someone called 911 to report people who were screaming and yelling at hotel employees. During the call, the dispatcher could hear it sounded like a brawl was taking place, according to police.

When officers arrived, a large group was inside the lobby punching, kicking and spitting on the staff, authorities said. Officials accuse to group of grabbing items off the counter — such as telephones, coffee pots and other office equipment — and hurling them at the workers.

Some of those in the group hopped behind the front desk and began confronting the employees, police said.

Police mobilized all available units to the scene to assist in neutralizing the situation “due to the size and violent nature of the group,” the release states.

But the individuals remained argumentative and uncooperative with officers’ commands, even after they were detained and loaded into the back of police cars, authorities said.

One of them, 22-year-old La Puente resident Miguel Marquez, allegedly spat in the face of an officer who opened the door of a patrol unit that Marquez was kicking from the inside, police said.

A second La Puente man, 21-year-old Rudy Marquez, allegedly also began kicking the rear door and window of the unit he was placed in. An officer opened the door to try and calm him down, and the suspect assaulted the officer, according to police.

A juvenile who was among those detained was able to slip out of his handcuffs. As officers worked to handcuff him again, he allegedly fought against them.

Miguel and Rudy Marquez were both arrested on suspicion of battery, resisting arrest and felony vandalism, while Rudy was also arrested on suspicion of assault on a peace officer.

Jose Espinoza, a 25-year-old Los Angeles man, was taken into custody on suspicion of with a deadly weapon, felony vandalism and battery, officials said.

Rudy Marquez and Espinoza were both being held on $20,000 bail, while Miguel Marquez’s bond was set at $10,000, according to inmate records.

Three juveniles were also detained:

• A 17-year-old boy from La Puente on suspicion of felony vandalism, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and battery

• A 16-year-old boy from Boyle Heights on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery and felony vandalism

• A 16-year-old girl from Upland, on suspicion of battery and felony vandalism

After the scene was cleared, Motel 6 staff called police to report that family members of the suspects were still walking around the area and refused to leave.

Officers found about 11 relatives and “advised” them about trespassing at the hotel and a nearby Chevron and McDonald’s, police said.

Officials did not provide details on how the group was all related, or why they had gone to the hotel in the first place.