12 Arrested During Investigation of 'Family-Based' Heroin Network in L.A., Ventura Counties

Several people linked to a “family-based” heroin organization that operated in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have been arrested, officials announced on Tuesday.

Jose Gonzalez-Chaidez, a 57-year-old L.A. resident who also lived part time in Mexico, allegedly headed a heroin distribution network, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested in his apartment in Valley Village after warrants were served on Aug. 10. Authorities reported finding suspected drug proceeds and about 2 kilograms of heroin in the residence.

Officials also took 55-year-old Abraham Chaidez into custody at his house in Palmdale, the agency said. They also found suspected drug proceeds at the residence, the Sheriff’s Office added. He had been spotted dealing heroin to L.A.-based customers on multiple occasions, officials said.

The two—whose relationship was unclear—supplied Jose Rodriguez, 49, and Eliseo Gonzalez, 43, according to authorities. Rodriguez and Eliseo Gonzalez allegedly distributed heroin in Ventura County.

Rodriguez was arrested at his San Fernando Valley home, where suspected drug profits were found in addition to two pounds of heroin in one of his vehicles, officials said.

Officers arrested Eliseo Gonzalez, his 41-year old wife Maria Hermosillo, and their 18-year-old son, Luis Gonzalez, in their Van Nuys apartment, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they found suspected drug proceeds at their home and two kilograms of heroin in Eliseo’s car.

The investigation into the network began in May when Ojai patrol officers learned that an Oakview man named Harold Mory was dealing heroin in western Ventura County, officials said.

Narcotics detectives soon arrested Mory after he bought five ounces of heron from Eliseo Gonzalez, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials then arrested four Santa Paula residents who bought heroin from Eliseo Gonzalez and Rodriguez. They also arrested one of Abraham Chaidez’s L.A.-based customers, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Thousand Oaks and Los Angeles police assisted in the investigation.