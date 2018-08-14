9 Injured After Multivehicle Crash Involving LAPD SUV in Lake Balboa, Authorities Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nine people were injured in a car crash in Lake Balboa after two cars collided and then struck a police car, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Hayvenhurst Avenue and Victory Boulevard around 8 p.m. Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Six people were inside one of the cars, an SUV that overturned, said LAPD Officer Rosario Herrera. Two officers were stopped at a red light when the collision occurred.

"It looks like all of them were transported and some had minor injuries, some had more severe injuries," Herrera said.

34.201083 -118.501094