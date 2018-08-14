Back to School Tips For Students With ADHD With Dr. Tanya Altmann

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADHD is considered one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in children. Whether your child is officially diagnosed with ADHD or just needs a little help with focus and concentration at school, Pediatrician and Best Selling Author Dr. Altmann joined us live with tips to help your children succeed this school year. Dr. Tanya’s latest book is called "Baby and Toddler Basics - Expert Answers Parents' Top 150 Questions". The book is available at book stores everywhere and online at Amazon. For more information on Dr. Tanya and her concierge practice at Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center, you can go to her website.