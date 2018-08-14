× Costa Mesa Police Shoot, But Don’t Arrest, ‘Suspicious’ Man Accused of Tampering With Vehicles

A police officer shot a man who was reported to have been tampering with vehicles at a residential complex in Costa Mesa before dawn on Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities responded to the 2000 block of Charle Street just before 5 a.m. after a resident reported a suspicious man by the vehicles, the Costa Mesa Police Department said in a news release.

The man was also allegedly attempting to enter an enclosed patio area, officials said.

The patrol officer who responded confronted the man and shot him. Police did not say whether the man was armed, or what prompted the officer to use lethal force.

The officer discharged his handgun once, and the suspect was struck and injured, authorities said.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to the Orange County Global Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition. Officials did not specify where he was wounded.

The man was not placed under arrest; the press release states he was “released to the care and custody of medical staff.”

He has been identified only as a 49-year-old man.

Costa Mesa police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a joint investigation of the shooting, and no further information was available.