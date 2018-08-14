Ex-LAPD Sergeant Involved in Rodney King Beating Denies DUI Charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A former Los Angeles police sergeant who served a prison sentence in the beating of Rodney King pleaded not guilty Tuesday to drunk driving charges, officials said.

Stacey Koon, 67, faces one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. He is due back in court in October.

A former Los Angeles police sergeant who served a prison sentence in the beating of Rodney King pleaded not guilty Tuesday to drunk driving charges, officials said.

Stacey Koon, 67, faces one misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08% or higher, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. He is due back in court in October.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

34.052234 -118.243685