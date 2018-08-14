Fire Crews Battling Blaze at Commercial Structure in Pomona

Firefighters were working to put out a blaze that broke out at a commercial building in Pomona Tuesday night.

The flames broke out just before 9:30 p.m. at a structure located at 1315 E. Third St., according to Los Angeles County Fire Supervisor Melanie Flores.

U-Haul’s website lists the address as one of its rental locations.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed tall flames had consumed much of the building, which is situated next to railroad tracks. Large storage tanks or silos could also be seen on the property.

A large plume of black smoke extended across the San Gabriel Valley area.

No further details were immediately available.

