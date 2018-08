Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents of Lake Elsinore's McVicker Canyon neighborhood said they returned home this week after being evacuated in the Holy Fire to find firefighters had not only saved their lives and homes, but also stuck around to help clean up the mass amounts of fire retardant blanketing the residences. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Aug. 14, 2018.