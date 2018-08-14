× LAPD Chief Moore Endorses Reform to Controversial Retirement Program That Paid Him $1.27M

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that the controversial retirement plan that recently paid him $1.27 million is ripe for reform.

The Deferred Retirement Option Plan, which pays veteran cops and firefighters essentially double for the last five years of their careers, “would benefit from some adjustments,” Moore said.

Moore spoke at the end of the weekly police commission meeting three days after The Times reported his windfall seven-figure payment and the very brief, highly unusual retirement that allowed him to collect the cash.

Police Commission President Steve Soboroff agreed with Moore, saying, “I think the program needs a lot of work.”

