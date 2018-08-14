Preliminary Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Near Temecula: USGS
A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck in the Inland Empire early Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The temblor hit at 6:24 p.m. in a remote area about 20 miles east of Temecula. A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake followed 29 minutes later, USGS said.
The epicenter was about four miles east-northeast of the sparsely populated community of Aguanga. That’s about 9 miles northeast of the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, 9 miles southwest of Anza and about 28 miles southwest of Palm Springs, according to USGS.
The preliminary depth of the first quake was 4.34 miles, while the depth of the second was estimated at 4.97 miles.
Several users posted their reactions on KTLA’s Facebook page.
One person said many people felt the quake at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.
Another user in Temecula said “the house definitely swayed.”
One Twitter user in San Diego said the ornaments on his or her Christmas tree swayed back and forth.
Authorities did not report any injuries or damages.