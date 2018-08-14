× Preliminary Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Strikes Near Temecula: USGS

A preliminary magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck in the Inland Empire early Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 6:24 p.m. in a remote area about 20 miles east of Temecula. A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake followed 29 minutes later, USGS said.

The epicenter was about four miles east-northeast of the sparsely populated community of Aguanga. That’s about 9 miles northeast of the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, 9 miles southwest of Anza and about 28 miles southwest of Palm Springs, according to USGS.

The preliminary depth of the first quake was 4.34 miles, while the depth of the second was estimated at 4.97 miles.

Several users posted their reactions on KTLA’s Facebook page.

One person said many people felt the quake at Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula.

Another user in Temecula said “the house definitely swayed.”

One Twitter user in San Diego said the ornaments on his or her Christmas tree swayed back and forth.

Um I think we just had an earthquake? North San Diego. Out yet. My Christmas tree is still up. Don’t @ me, and the Ornaments were swaying back and forth?! #earthquake — hmspinafore2 (@hmspinafore2) August 15, 2018

Holy snap, I've never been woken up by an earthquake but that shook me so hard. What magnitude was that?! #earthquake — PARKER (@ThatChickParker) August 15, 2018

Just felt an #earthquake in Big Bear where was that centered? Yikes — Neurochanges (@neurochanges) August 15, 2018

I thought it was in my head but Twitter has confirmed that my bed shaking was a smol quake. Noooo. 😭 #earthquake — summer 🌙 (@xsummermariex95) August 15, 2018

Authorities did not report any injuries or damages.