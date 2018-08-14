Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting 2 Female Employees While Robbing Business in Colton; Additional Victims Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women at their workplace in Colton after he had gone in to demand cash, officials said Tuesday.

David Pierre-Jones, 19, is being investigated in the robbery and rape that occurred last Monday, Aug. 6, in the 1200 block of East Cooley Drive, the Colton Police Department said in a news release.

The suspect is accused of brandishing a handgun and demanding money from staff when he went into the business shortly before 3 p.m.

Pierre-Jones then allegedly forced the victims to an area at the back of the workplace, where he proceeded to sexually assault two women.

Police are not specifying which business was involved to protect the victims' identities.

Two days later, Ontario police detained a man with a matching suspect description in an unrelated crime and notified Colton detectives.

The Ontario Police Department helped investigators obtain additional evidence, and Pierre-Jones was subsequently arrested on Monday, Aug. 13, authorities said.

He was being held on suspicion of "various charges related to the robbery and sexual assault," the news release states.

Police are releasing surveillance video from a nearby business believed to show Pierre-Jones, along with his booking photo, because investigators believe he could be responsible for other crimes and hope any additional victims will come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Colton Police Detective Sidur at 909-370-5020 or the department's dispatch at 909-370-5000.