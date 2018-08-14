× Man Arrested in Younger Brother’s Fatal Stabbing in Camarillo

A man suspected of fatally stabbing his sibling during a fight in 2017 was arrested in Camarillo, authorities announced Tuesday.

Officials took 62-year-old Luis Aceves into custody on Monday on suspicion of murder in the death of his younger brother, 55-year-old Gilbert Aceves, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the family’s home in the 2200 block of Marco Drive in Camarillo on April 6, 2017, the agency said.

Investigators determined that the brothers had been in a physical altercation that ended with Gilbert sustaining several stab wounds. Nobody else witnessed the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Gilbert was taken to Los Robles Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving in the emergency room, according to the agency. Luis was also hurt during the argument but was released from the hospital the next morning, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Detectives proceeded to monitor Luis, who moved to Federal Way, Washington months after the stabbing, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Local officers worked with deputies in King County, Washington and ultimately gathered enough evidence that Luis intentionally hurt his brother, the agency said.

Officials presented the case to the Ventura County District Attorney’s this August and issued a felony warrant for the suspect’s arrest for murder as well as a special allegation of using a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Ventura County Superior Court set the bail for the warrant at $3,000,000.

On Sunday, investigators learned that for unknown reasons, Luis returned to Camarillo. Deputies found him in the area of Las Posas and Arneill roads the next morning and arrested him without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect appeared in court on Tuesday, and his arraignment was continued to Aug. 28.

Authorities provided no further information.