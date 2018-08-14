Man Charged With Murder After 2 Fatally Shot in Pomona: Police

An Ontario man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in Pomona that left two men dead over the weekend, according to authorities.

Police responded Sunday to the area of 100 E. First St. for a report of shots fired, Pomona Police Department Sgt. Jon Edson wrote in a news release. When officers arrived at a train station platform, they found two unresponsive victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds, the sergeant added.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded and administered first aid on the men, but both were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. They were identified as Robert Salinas, 37, and Jeremy Henness, 32, both of Pomona, the statement read.

As the investigation got underway, Christopher Peterson, 40, contacted the Ontario Police Department and requested to speak with investigators about the shooting, Edson stated. Pomona police detectives responded to his Ontario home and spoke with him.

Authorities searched the area and found a firearm, which was believed to be the weapon used in the double fatal shooting, Edson said.

Peterson was arrested. He was booked into the Men’s Central Jail in downtown L.A. and held on $2 million bail, inmate records showed.

The case was presented Monday to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, which filed two counts of premeditated murder, according to the news release.

Peterson was scheduled to appear in Pomona Superior Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Pomona Police Department at 909-620-2085.