Man Found Shot to Death After Driving Off With 2 People at Santa Ana Gas Station

A man who drove off with two men who approached him while he was pumping gas in Santa Ana Tuesday morning was found shot to death a few blocks away.

The incident began about 1:47 a.m. at the Shell station near the intersection of East Edinger Avenue and South Grand Avenue, Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said.

The unidentified victim was seen pumping gas at the station when two male Hispanics approached, and an altercation ensued, Bertagna said.

The victim then got back into his vehicle and drove off with the two men, although it was unclear if he got into the vehicle willingly or was forced, Bertagna said.

A few blocks from the station, near the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Wilshire Avenue, the victim’s body was found outside his vehicle.

He had been fatally shot at some point between the gas station and where his body was found, Bertagna said.

The two men seen getting into the vehicle with the victim were not found at the scene. It was unclear if they fled on foot or had their own vehicle nearby, Bertagna said.

Authorities are trying to determine a motive for the shooting and are not sure if the victim knew his attackers.

Surveillance video from the gas station is being reviewed by detectives in their search for the killers.

Grand Avenue was closed from Edinger Avenue to nearby Century High School during the investigation.

The closure was “going to be an issue” for students trying to get to school Tuesday, Bertagna said.

Drivers were asked to enter on the east side of the campus from McFadden Avenue to the north.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Police Department at 714-245-8390 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS.