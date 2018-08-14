× Man Sentenced to Jail for Biting LAPD Officer, Gouging Another Officer’s Eyes at AT&T Store in Tarzana: DA

A 24-year-old man received a jail sentence after entering a no contest plea in connection with an attack on two LAPD officers earlier this year in Tarzana, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Jacob Smith of Northridge entered the plea to two felony counts of battery with injury on a peace officer, according to a DA’s news release.

He was sentenced to 344 days in jail, three years of probation and has to complete a dual diagnosis treatment program, the release stated.

Smith attacked the two Los Angeles Police Department officers when they responded to an alarm triggered by the defendant on the night of Feb. 19 at the AT&T Store, authorities said.

The officers happened to be blocks away from the cellphone store when police received a call regarding a robbery in progress at 18640 Ventura Blvd., LAPD officials said at the time.

Smith bit one of the responding officers and gouged the eyes of the other one, according to prosecutors.

Both were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries, which included contusions, bumps and bruises, police said.

Smith was initially charged with five counts, four of them felonies. He could have faced a maximum possible sentence of more than three years if convicted on all five.