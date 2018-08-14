Portion of 10 Freeway in Pomona to Be Named After Officer Killed During Standoff

A portion of the 10 Freeway in Pomona will be named after a 30-year-old officer who was fatally shot during a standoff in March.

The stretch between the North San Antonio Avenue in Los Angeles County to Mountain Avenue in San Bernardino County will be named the “Pomona Police Officer Greggory Casillas Memorial Highway,” according to the California Assembly resolution.

The measure to dedicate the stretch was introduced in May and was adopted on Monday.

Casillas was killed on March 9 while responding to a pursuit suspect who had barricaded himself in his Pomona apartment for 16 hours.

Isaias De Jesus Valencia allegedly shot at several officers through the door, killing Casillas and injuring another officer. He faces several charges, including murder and attempted murder.

Casillas was the father of two and was about to complete his field training when he was gunned down.

“Casillas was a true gentleman in every sense of the word, and will be remembered by his coworkers for his dedication to details and his honesty and by his siblings as a calm and collected individual who always thought ahead and was committed to accomplishing his goals,” the resolution reads.

He was described as a “mature, stable, and responsible man.”

“I appreciate the honor being given to our fallen officer Greggory Casillas. By renaming a portion of the I-10 Freeway, it helps to further memorialize his service and sacrifice,” Pomona police Chief Michael Olivieri said in an email to the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Assemblyman Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) worked with the Pomona Police Officers Association to get the roadway designated, the newspaper reported.

He hopes the sign will be installed around the year anniversary of the officer’s death, Rodriguez told the newspaper.