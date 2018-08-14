Tail O’ The Pup Restoration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in North Hollywood to discover the work that’s being done to restore the historic TAIL O’ THE PUP HOT DOG RESTAURANT.

The public is invited to donate to help with the restoration project being under taken by the Valley Relics Museum as well as donate to support the museum’s move from its Chatsworth location to its new Van Nuys location. You can visit their website or call them at 1 818-678-4934.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com