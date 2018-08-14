The News Director’s Office, Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food

Jason sits down with Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food, an organization committed to feeding and nurturing people with critical illness. Richard recounts his experiences rising through the ranks of local news, his philosophy on leadership, and producer Bobby finds a connection between Dolly Parton and Project Angel Food.

Episode quote:

“Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure.” – Marianne Williamson. A Return to Love

