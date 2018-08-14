× Yosemite Set to Reopen as Firefighters Continue Battle Against Ferguson Fire

With Yosemite Valley set to reopen Tuesday morning, visitors may be surprised when they take the first few turns on El Portal Road and spot burning hillside.

On Monday evening, helicopter crews busily worked to stamp out the Ferguson fire as it burned along a hillside near the Merced River. They repeatedly maneuvered their buckets down into the river, avoiding nearby boulders and trees.

Highway 140, which becomes El Portal Road once inside Yosemite National Park, will be one of the only routes Tuesday into Yosemite Valley. But it’s also near one of the last challenges that firefighters face in ending the Ferguson fire.

“That’s the last active part of the fire for the Ferguson fire,” said Tom Efird, an incident information officer. “It remains within the [containment] lines, so we’re just actively working on mopping it up and making sure it doesn’t spot over the containment lines and create any more problems for us.”

