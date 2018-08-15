× 2 Men Guilty of Murder, Robbery of 67-Year-Old Woman Outside Her Montrose Home

Two men are likely to spend the rest of their lives behind bars after a jury convicted them Wednesday of robbing and murdering a 67-year-old Montrose woman outside her home.

The jury in Burbank deliberated for less than two days before convicting Devon T. White, 21, of Lynwood and James Wesley Trotter, also known as “Man-Man,” 22, of Long Beach of murder, along with the special circumstance of murder during a robbery, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from the Aug. 8, 2017, fatal shooting of 67-year-old Hye Soon Oh in the parking garage of her apartment in the Montrose area of Glendale, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement.

White and Trotter followed Oh home from her Lynwood business, officials said.

“The victim was then gunned down and robbed at her apartment building’s parking garage,” the DA’s office said.

In addition to the murder and robbery charges, the jury also found true the special allegation that White pulled the trigger in the murder.

Both are expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. White is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 29, while Trotter is due for sentencing on Sept. 25.

The special circumstance of murder during the commission of a robbery made the men eligible for capital punishment, although prosecutors did not seek the death penalty.

A third man, 23-year-old Tonaye Eunice James of Las Vegas, pleaded “no contest” to a charge of second-degree robbery last month in connection with the case, Santiago said. He was initially also accused of murder, but the charge was dropped.