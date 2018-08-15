$25K Reward Offered in Fatal 2011 South Whittier Shooting of Sheriff’s Explorer, Friend

Nearly seven years after a drive-by shooting claimed the lives of a Norwalk Sheriff’s Station Explorer scout and his friend, authorities and family members say they hope a $25,000 reward will help generate tips that bring the killers to justice.

Cesar Rodriguez, 19, and Larry Villegas, 24, died in the Aug. 28, 2011, attack in the 11800 block of Painter Avenue.

Detectives suspect the shooting was carried out by gang members.

Rodriguez and Villegas, who detectives say were not gang members, were just standing in front a friend’s house when a silver or gray compact car drove down the dark street. They were struck by gunfire coming from the car.

“This is an example of what we believe is gang activity and just a group of gang members driving around looking for rival gang members,” sheriff’s homicide Lt. John Corina said. “They … senselessly just shoot into the crowd hoping to shoot somebody and feel good about themselves.”

Family members of both victims gathered Tuesday with Sheriff’s Department detectives and county Supervisor Janice Hahn to announce the reward and ask for the public’s help in bringing the killers to justice.

“I, as a mother, know and feel that there is someone out there who knows,” Rodriguez’s mother, Lupe Rodriguez, said.

Cesar was planning a career in law enforcement, according to family members and sheriff’s officials.

When he was killed, Cesar had been volunteering in the Explorer program for four years and had just applied to be a full-fledged deputy, Hahn said.

“Cesar and Larry’s family deserve answers and the person who did this deserves to be behind bars,” she said.

Every year since the shooting, a growing army of loved ones and supporters has marched to the scene before holding a candlelight vigil. The tradition will continue this year on Aug. 28.

“The death of both Cesar and Larry is an event that impacted far too many people,” homicide Capt. Christopher Bergner said. “We now turn to the public to seek some additional answers and find some additional information to bring some closure to the families and this crime.”

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters can contact L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

33.951028 -118.040285