× 30 More Women Sue USC Over Former Gynecologist as New Interim President Welcomes Freshmen to Campus

An additional 30 women sued USC on Wednesday, claiming that the university failed to protect them from abuse and mistreatment by the longtime campus gynecologist, Dr. George Tyndall.

The new claims bring the total number of patients suing USC to more than 340 and come as students return to the Los Angeles campus for the start of the fall semester.

Interim President Wanda Austin, a graduate of USC’s engineering school who was selected last week to steer the university during a search for a permanent successor to C.L. Max Nikias, was set to address incoming students Thursday.

“I will tell everyone gathered that the university’s senior leadership is fully committed to bringing about change that will renew us — in both purpose and action,” Austin wrote in a letter issued Wednesday to alumni, students and staff. “My decision to serve as interim president was motivated by my love for, and dedication to, our great university.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.