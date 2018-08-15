6-Year-Old Utah Girl Orders $300 Worth of Toys on Amazon — and Her Mom Didn’t Find Out Until Boxes Arrived

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Utah girl took advantage of "one-click" ordering on Amazon and bought $300 worth of toys without her parents knowing, and a viral photo captured the moment the packages arrived at the family's home in Ogden.

Caitlin's mom recently bought her a Barbie on Amazon for her birthday and let the girl track the package, according to KTLA sister station KSTU in Salt Lake City.

When she left Caitlin unattended on Amazon, she purchased some more birthday gifts and chose overnight shipping.

The following day, the delivery truck pulled up at their home in Utah.

"They just started unloading box after box after box," Caitlin's cousin, Riah Diyaolu, told BuzzFeed. "Her mom went on her Amazon account and saw three pages of things she had ordered."

Diyaolu snapped a photo showing the girl standing next to the packages when they arrived; as of Wednesday morning, it had been retweeted more than 25,000 times and received over 75,000 likes.

Caitlin's mother revoked her daughter's internet privileges for a month.

She also said she would return the packages, although the girl's cousin has since said she donated the toys to a children's hospital where she was treated for a week as a baby.

My badass little cousin ordered $300 worth of toys w/o my aunt & uncle knowing. This is a picture of how everyone found out. pic.twitter.com/wHWVhsMBYI — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 11, 2018

She doing alright pic.twitter.com/0hL8I3hF1V — princess ria (@R_tatas) August 14, 2018