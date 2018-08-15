Authorities Search for Missing Calabasas Man Last Seen in Topanga Area of Santa Monica Mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for a Calabasas man who was last seen in the Topanga area of the Santa Monica Mountains Aug. 10, officials said Wednesday.

Matthew Weaver was last seen at the Rosas Overlook where he apparently had driven out his vehicle.

Hikers said they saw a man who was stuck in the area in his vehicle and they alerted authorities. Weaver, however, was not found in the area after a search.

Another search was conducted on Monday, to no avail, officials at the Los Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department station told KTLA.

James Weaver, the missing man's uncle, said his nephew must have gotten stuck after driving out to the overlook and "has vanished." He said his nephew has not made any phone calls to family members or made any kind of transaction with credit cards.

Missing person flyers can be seen around the area where Weaver disappeared.

Weaver is described by his family as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a T-shirt Dickies pants and red shoes.