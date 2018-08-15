× California May Backtrack on Coffee Cancer Warning Labels

California’s experiment with providing cancer warnings on coffee may be coming to an end.

The state agency in charge of regulating harmful chemicals in food and other products recently stated that coffee poses no significant risk of cancer. The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) has proposed updating California regulations accordingly following a public hearing in Sacramento on Thursday.

The move would constitute a reversal of a court ruling this spring that required coffee companies to use labels warning customers of the presence of the chemical acrylamide. In practice, this would mean coffee companies would no longer have to provide any warnings.

Acrylamide is created when roasting coffee, and it’s a known carcinogen to the state of California. It is one of the more than 850 potentially harmful chemicals listed under Proposition 65, which requires businesses with 10 or more employees to provide warnings when they knowingly or intentionally cause unsafe exposure to any of the listed substances.

