California Among 21 States Being Monitored by CDC for Measles Outbreak

Health officials across the country are monitoring the spread of measles across 21 states, including California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have already been 107 cases reported this year; the majority were diagnosed in people who were not vaccinated, CDC reports.

Measles is an airborne virus that spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms typically show up 10 to 14 days after exposure.

This year is on track to become one of the worst years for measles in the last decade. In 2014, the United States experienced a record number of cases, with 667 cases from 27 states reported to the CDC.

The following year, a “large, multi-state” outbreak of measles was linked to Disneyland in Anaheim; though a source was never identified, it is believed a traveler who contracted the virus overseas visited the theme park while infectious, according to CDC.

The CDC says measles are still common in many parts of the world including some countries in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa, so travelers with measles can bring it into the U.S.

Here’s a list of the states being monitored for a measles outbreak:

Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, and Washington D.C.