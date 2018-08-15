Closing Arguments Underway in Paul Manafort Trial

Closing arguments began Wednesday morning in the trial of ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

All eyes are on the defense after it rested without calling any witnesses. Manafort attorney Kevin Downing said Tuesday as he was leaving the courthouse that the defense rested its case because “the government has not met its burden of proof.”

Manafort is facing 18 charges of tax and banking crimes and has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. The trial is seen as the first major test for special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, as Mueller continues to head the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

RELATED: Giuliani claims Mueller waiting for Manafort verdict to negotiate Trump interview

Judge T.S. Ellis has urged both sides to keep their closing arguments under two hours.

On Tuesday, Manafort spoke for the first time during the trial when he told Ellis he would not be testifying during a brief questioning at the podium.

Manafort is not required to testify because of his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. Ellis made this clear during his conversation with Manafort.

“You have an absolute right to testify before this jury,” Ellis said. “You have an absolute right to remain silent before this jury.”