Ex-LAPD Officer Pleads Guilty to Statutory Rape Charges in Cadet Sex Abuse Case

A former Los Angeles police officer accused of sexually abusing a teenage member of the department’s heralded cadet program was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to statutory rape charges.

Robert Cain, 32, pleaded guilty to oral copulation with a minor and having sex with a minor, a little more than a year after he was arrested by former police chief Charlie Beck as part of a widening scandal involving the LAPD’s signature youth program.

Cain will now have to register as a sex offender, according to his attorney, Bill Seki. The former officer was also sentenced to two years in prison earlier this year after he pleaded guilty to illegal weapons charges in San Bernardino County.

The sentences must be served consecutively, since the plea deals were stuck in different jurisdictions, Seki said. Cain has remained jailed since his arrest in July 2017, and it was not immediately clear when his earliest possible release date would be.

