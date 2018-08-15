Firefighter Suffers Minor Injury While Battling Blaze in Boyle Heights

A firefighter suffered a minor facial injury Wednesday while battling a fire at a commercial building in Boyle Heights, officials said.

The fire was reported just after noon at a one-story, metal structure, which housed a woodworking firm located at 1365 S. Esperanza Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

More than 100 LAFD firefighters, with the assistance of the Vernon Fire Department, knocked the fire down in about 43 minutes.

The firefighter’s injury was non-life threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.