Former ICE Special Agent Faces Federal Civil Rights Charges in Alleged Rapes, Sexual Assault in Riverside County

A Riverside man is facing civil rights charges in a case alleging he raped one woman twice and sexually assaulted another while abusing his position as a special agent with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

John Jacobs Olivas, 43, was arrested Wednesday morning by special agents with ICE and the FBI, and later that afternoon pleaded not guilty to charges in U.S. District Court in Riverside, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

The defendant was subsequently released on $50,000 bond, officials said.

Olivas was employed with ICE eight years, spending six of them as a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, until he resigned in September 2015. The assaults he’s charged with took place in Riverside County in 2012.

The three-count indictment, returned by a federal grand jury on Aug. 1, accuses Olivas of attempting to silence both victims by telling them police would not investigate him if they reported his violent conduct. He thus deprived both of their constitutional “right to bodily integrity,” prosecutors allege.

One victim, referred to as N.B. in court documents, was allegedly raped twice, in September and November 2012. Olivas is accused of aggravated sexual abuse, attempted aggravated sexual abuse and attempted aggravated sexual assault involving the victim within the span of March to November 2012.

Olivas is also accused of using force to attempt to engage in vaginal intercourse without the consent of the second victim, named as K.L., in January 2012.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Olivas was in possession of a federally issued firearm and badge.

The defendant is charged with three counts of deprivation of rights under color of law — each of which carries a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison, authorities said.

He has been ordered to stand trial on Oct. 9.

The FBI and ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim can contact the FBI at 855-324-7257.