Frank Buckley Interviews: Jay Shetty, Former Monk/Content Creator

Jay Shetty is a former monk who now makes inspirational videos seen on Facebook and other platforms with the guiding principle to “make wisdom go viral.” He achieved two billion views of his videos in 18 months and was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list in 2017 as a game changer in media.

During this podcast, Jay talks about why he became a monk, how he became a content creator, what drives him as an entrepreneur and storyteller, and he reveals his goals for the future.

