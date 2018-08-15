× LAPD Looking for Driver Caught on Video Apparently Hitting Parking Attendant With Car

Officials on Wednesday released surveillance video of an assault that left a parking attendant injured in downtown Los Angeles, asking the public’s help identifying the perpetrator.

The incident happened in the 800 block of South Figueroa Street at around 11:30 p.m. on June 9, according to Los Angeles police.

The video shows a driver speak to a parking attendant while apparently having trouble getting out of the facility.

The two soon appear to get into an argument. At some point, the driver starts trying to lift the gate to exit the structure.

The employee attempts to stop the driver and walks in front of the vehicle, footage shows. The driver then pulls forward and appears to knock the worker to the ground.

Soon, two other motorists waiting in the facility exit their vehicles and walk over to the victim.

About two and a half minutes later, the assailant apparently drags the parking attendant to the side before driving away.

The victim sustained minor injuries, LAPD said.

The agency described the perpetrator as a 30- to 55-year-old man with brown eyes and black hair about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He also had black facial hair, police said.

The man drove a black 2015 to 2018 BMW M6 4DR with Galpin Ford dealer plates, according to investigators.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 213-996-1849. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.