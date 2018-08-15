× Lawsuit Alleges L.A. Is Wasting Taxpayer Funds by Demolishing Former LAPD Headquarters That Could House Homeless

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation sued the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday, alleging that the city’s plan to demolish Parker Center and build a $700-million downtown office tower for city workers on the site is a waste of taxpayer funds.

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks to halt the demolition of Parker Center, the former LAPD headquarters, and construction of the tower. The complaint alleges that the city’s plans “provide no public benefit.”

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation wants the city instead to use Parker Center, currently vacant, for homeless housing.

A spokesman for City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office declined comment on the lawsuit.

