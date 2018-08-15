Mendocino Complex Fire, Largest Wildfire in California History, Keeps Growing: Officials

The largest fire in California history continued to grow Wednesday while firefighters worked to protect threatened communities.

As of Wednesday morning, the Ranch fire had consumed 314,925 acres and was 64 percent contained. It has destroyed 147 homes so far. One firefighter, Matthew Burchett, 42, of Draper City, Utah, has died battling the fire.

The Ranch fire is one of two fires that form the Mendocino Complex fire. Firefighters were still monitoring the smaller of the two, the River fire, which as of Monday was 100 percent contained.

Residents around Clearlake have been allowed to return home, but new evacuation orders were announced in the last few days for communities to the east and west of Mendocino National Forest, including Stonyford, Lodoga and Potter Valley.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.